HC seeks follow up action regarding upkeep of public parks

Hearing a Public Interest Litigation, a division bench of Justice Sanjay Dhar and Justice M A Chowdhary observed that all the stakeholders and departments were asked on September 19 last year to submit the physical and financial progress of the parks for the financial year 2022-23 under their possession and maintenance.

Besides, the bench said, all the concerned departments were asked to submit the status report to the office of Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir for its onward submission before the High Court. “Directorate of Floriculture, Srinagar Municipal Corporation and Srinagar Development Authority were asked to submit the requisite report before the High Court directly after proper vetting by the office of the Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir”.