HC seeks Govt response on NC plea for release of over Rs 16 lakh

Srinagar, Jan 16: The High Court has sought government response on a plea by National Conference (NC) seeking the release of Rs 16,66,668 with admissible rates of interest for not leasing out land for construction of its office in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.
A bench of Justice Mohan Lal issued notice to the J&K government through its Commissioner Secretary Revenue Department, Financial Commissioner (Revenue) J&K, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, and Deputy Commissioner (DC) Baramulla.
In the plea filed through its Provincial Secretary Showkat Ahmad Mir, NC said that the party through its then General Secretary approached the government for allotment of land on lease for construction of office building in Ushkara Baramulla.
“The officials after processing the case for allotment of land identified the state land measuring 1 kanal, 13 marlas and 3 sirsai at village Ushkara in district Baramulla and accorded sanction for allotment of the land on lease basis for 40 years in the first instance in favour of NC through Sheikh Nazir Ahmad, the then General Secretary vide government order No Rev(s) 31 of 2010 dated February 17, 2010, against an amount of Rs 16,66,668 which stands deposited and is acknowledged by
DC Baramulla in his communication,” the plea said.
According to the plea, the Tehsildar concerned was directed by the Deputy Commissioner on June 23, 2014, to visit the spot and hand over possession of the land to the concerned organisation.
“In response, the concerned Tehsildar submitted the report on April 23, 2014, where under it is stated that as per the revenue record, land measuring 2 kanal, 10 marlas is recorded in the name of Indian Military out of which only 1 kanal, 11 marlas is under the occupation of Indian Military on the spot,” the petitioner said. “Since the land was not handed over to the petitioner (NC), the petitioner as such made a representation to DC Srinagar requesting that the amount of Rs 16,66,668 deposited by NC for leased land measuring 1 kanal, 13 marlas and 3 Sirsai be returned along with bank interest accrued on this amount.”