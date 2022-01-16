HC seeks Govt response on NC plea for release of over Rs 16 lakh

According to the plea, the Tehsildar concerned was directed by the Deputy Commissioner on June 23, 2014, to visit the spot and hand over possession of the land to the concerned organisation.

“In response, the concerned Tehsildar submitted the report on April 23, 2014, where under it is stated that as per the revenue record, land measuring 2 kanal, 10 marlas is recorded in the name of Indian Military out of which only 1 kanal, 11 marlas is under the occupation of Indian Military on the spot,” the petitioner said. “Since the land was not handed over to the petitioner (NC), the petitioner as such made a representation to DC Srinagar requesting that the amount of Rs 16,66,668 deposited by NC for leased land measuring 1 kanal, 13 marlas and 3 Sirsai be returned along with bank interest accrued on this amount.”