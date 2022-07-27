HC seeks 'holistic' report on inmates’ facilities in orphanages

Srinagar, July 27: The High Court of J&K and Ladakh has sought a “holistic” report containing complete details of hygienic conditions, washrooms, quality of food, medical facilities and vocational activities provided to inmates in various orphanages in Kashmir.
A division bench of Chief Justice Pankaj Mithal and Justice Javed Iqbal Wani sought better details after perusing a status report filed by the government on November 16 last year.
The Court was hearing a Public Interest Litigation on its own Motion seeking better conditions of orphanages in Kashmir.
While the report indicated that there are 98 orphan Homes within J&K with total number of inmates enrolled 3,211, it however divulged the actual number of inmates as 1,865.
“Apart from giving the statistics, the report is completely silent with regard to the other facilities required in the orphanages,” the court said. The court observed that the officials ought to have submitted a "holistic report containing complete details of the hygienic conditions, washrooms, quality of food, medical facilities and vocational activities, if any, provided in those orphanages."
“We expect that a better and a complete report in this regard shall be filed by the respondents giving complete details as aforesaid and all facilities that are being provided to the inmates within a period of one month,” the court said and ordered listing of the PIL on September 16.