HC seeks 'holistic' report on inmates’ facilities in orphanages

A division bench of Chief Justice Pankaj Mithal and Justice Javed Iqbal Wani sought better details after perusing a status report filed by the government on November 16 last year.

The Court was hearing a Public Interest Litigation on its own Motion seeking better conditions of orphanages in Kashmir.

While the report indicated that there are 98 orphan Homes within J&K with total number of inmates enrolled 3,211, it however divulged the actual number of inmates as 1,865.