HC seeks PCB report on hazardous stone crushers, macadam plants

Hearing an application in a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by two residents of village Badwan Wanapora of Gurez, a division bench of Chief Justice Pankaj Mithal and Justice Javed Iqbal Wani sought the report by March 7, the next date of hearing.

“The petitioners appear to be concerned about the environmental hazards and want the stone crushers and macadam plants under construction to be stopped to preserve the environment,” the court said. “The Regional Director, J&K Pollution Control Board, may submit a report about the stone crushers or the macadam plants which may be causing environmental hazards.”