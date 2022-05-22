HC seeks report on Jehlum flood control scheme, improvement of its embankments

Srinagar: The High Court has sought within four weeks an action taken report ( ATR) from J&K government indicating any scheme framed for flood control and improvement of embankments of river Jehlum.

Hearing a batch of Public Interest litigations including the one filed by Environmental Policy Group (EPG), a bench of Chief Justice Pankaj Mithal and Justice Moksha Kazmi also directed the government to show how the funds sanctioned by the Union of India have been utilized for the purpose.

At the very outset Advocate Shafqat Nazir on behalf of EPG said that a devastating flood threat still exists in Kashmir as there is no change on ground vis a vis improving the strength of river Jehlum embankments.

He submitted that the funds said to be more than 250 crores released by the Center have not been utilised by the J&K government. Advocate Nadeem Qadri assisting the Court as Amicus Curie also vented similar concerns before the Court.