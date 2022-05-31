HC seeks report on progress of 2 Ganderbal bridges

Srinagar: The High Court of J&K and Ladakh has sought an affidavit from Managing Director (MD) JKPCC indicating the progress of the work of the two bridges, Tengchatri and Akhal, in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district.
The court disapproved of the pace of the work of the two bridges which are under construction since 2012.
Hearing a Public Interest litigation, a bench of Chief Justice Pankaj Mithal and Moksha Khajuria Kazmi also clearly sought to know whether the Government is interested in constructing the two bridges or is just delaying the matter and playing with the public.
The Court sought the affidavit within a month after Additional Advocate General M. A. Chashoo prayed for time and was allowed to file the affidavit.
Pulling up the JKPCC for the slow pace of work, the court said that the work had started way back in the year 2012 but the Corporation was unable to complete the construction work and made the bridges functional even after twelve years. “This clearly shows the pace at which the JKPCC Limited works,” Court said.
The Court observed that the way the JKPCC is working gives an impression that it is not interested in providing the facility of the bridges to the residents.
With regard to the status report filed by deputy General Manager J&K PCC unit Ganderbal/Bandipora pursuant to
order dated 26.07.2021, the court said: “The status-report simply narrates the story shifting burden from one authority to another without any sense of responsibility that it has to complete the construction within a time bound period”.
Pointing out that the Court had not even required any status report rather an affidavit indicating whether the bridges have been completed and made functional, the bench said: “The simple language used in the order of the Court has not been comprehended by the authority and it has come forward with the status report and not with any affidavit whatsoever”.
“The Court is unable to appreciate the attitude of the authorities that too in carrying out and completing the projects of public importance”, it said.