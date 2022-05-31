HC seeks report on progress of 2 Ganderbal bridges

Srinagar: The High Court of J&K and Ladakh has sought an affidavit from Managing Director (MD) JKPCC indicating the progress of the work of the two bridges, Tengchatri and Akhal, in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district.

The court disapproved of the pace of the work of the two bridges which are under construction since 2012.

Hearing a Public Interest litigation, a bench of Chief Justice Pankaj Mithal and Moksha Khajuria Kazmi also clearly sought to know whether the Government is interested in constructing the two bridges or is just delaying the matter and playing with the public.

The Court sought the affidavit within a month after Additional Advocate General M. A. Chashoo prayed for time and was allowed to file the affidavit.