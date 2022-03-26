HC seeks view of Fee Fixation Committee to hike transport charges by 30 percent

The view was sought on the contention of Private Schools Association Jammu and Kashmir seeking the hike.

A division bench of Justice Ali Muhammad Magrey and Justice Mohan Lal sought the view of the Fee Fixation Committee after senior advocate Z A Shah on behalf of the Association submitted that the Association would feel satisfied in the event the instant petition was disposed of with a direction to the Committee through Administrative Officer to take final decision in the matter after hearing all members of the Association.