HC seeks view of Fee Fixation Committee to hike transport charges by 30 percent
Srinagar, Mar 26: High Court of J&K and Ladakh has sought by March 28 view of Committee for Fixation of Regulation of Fee of Private Schools on increasing the transport charges by 30 percent.
The view was sought on the contention of Private Schools Association Jammu and Kashmir seeking the hike.
A division bench of Justice Ali Muhammad Magrey and Justice Mohan Lal sought the view of the Fee Fixation Committee after senior advocate Z A Shah on behalf of the Association submitted that the Association would feel satisfied in the event the instant petition was disposed of with a direction to the Committee through Administrative Officer to take final decision in the matter after hearing all members of the Association.
“Before proceeding on the above lines, we deem it just and proper to ask Ms Asifa Padroo, the learned Additional Advocate General, representing the Respondents, to seek instructions with regard to the aforesaid proposition of the learned Senior Counsel” Court said.
Accordingly, the Court directed for listing of the matter on March 28.
In its petition, the Private Schools Association is aggrieved of order no. 01-FFRC of 2022 “dated 9.03.2022 issued by Fee Fixation Committee as also order no.DSEK/GS/54/Misc/2022/2582 dated 14.03.2022 issued by Director, School Education Kashmir.”
The Association submitted that the Fee Fixation Committee has allowed, as temporary measure, only 12% hike on Transport Fee which was charged in October, 2019 in winter zone and February, 2022 in summer zone.
Seeking to quash the two orders, the Association calls for at least 30% increase in the hike of transportation fee.