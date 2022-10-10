HC sets aside arbitrator’s  Rs 203 lakh award to construction company

“Every order having implications of grant of decree is to be passed on some material, forming such basis for the interim award,” a bench of Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey said, adding, “no such material has been discussed by the arbitrator and there is no discussion about the dispute raised by the applicants regarding such claim.”

The court was hearing an application filed by the Chief Engineer, PW(R&B) Department, Srinagar and Executive Engineer, PW(R&B) Department, Division, Budgam against the award by the sole arbitrator in favour of the Mirsons Constructions Pvt Ltd.