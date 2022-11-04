HC upholds disengagement of casual workers in health department

The workers were engaged by virtue of a Government order (No.585-HME of 2014) issued by the Health and Medical Education Department on 17 October 2014 which had provided for hiring of 1284 casual workers to work as nursing orderlies for a number of sub centres in the Health Department which were upgraded or created then.

The Court underscored that the petitioners cannot claim continuation of their engagement as their services have been disengaged by the respondents after serving only for about one and a half year. “It is not a case where the petitioners have put in long years of service as casual labourers with the respondents that would give rise to legitimate expectation of continuation of their engagement or regularization of their services.”