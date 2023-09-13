HC upholds life sentence of Kulgam man

A division bench of Justice Vinod Chatterji Koul and Justice Mohan Lal upheld the conviction and life imprisonment of one Abdul Hameed Teeli of Kokerhama Kulgam, presently detained in Central Jail Srinagar.

Principal Sessions Court Kulgam had convicted and sentenced Teeli in terms of a judgment and order dated “26.06.2016& 29.06.2016, he had challenged before the High Court in the Criminal Conviction Appeal.”

The trial Court had convicted and sentenced Teeli to undergo life imprisonment u/s 302 of RPC and fine of Rs 20000 was imposed on him and in default of payment of fine he had to further undergo imprisonment for six months. He had to undergo imprisonment for three years u/s 452 of RPC besides five years imprisonment and fine of Rs 1000 u/s 7/25 of Arms Act for commission of offence of murder of one, Nazir Ahmed Wagay alias Galwan.