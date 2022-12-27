HC upholds preventive detention of 2 drug peddlers

“Having glance of the grounds of detention, it is clear that right from the year 2017 till 2022, many cases are alleged to have been registered against the detenue (detainee) for his involvement in illicit drug activities,” a bench of Justice M A Chowdhary, said while dismissing Barkat Ali Malik’s plea.

Malik had been detained under preventive custody under Section 3 of the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1988 by Divisional Commissioner Kashmir on 11January this year.