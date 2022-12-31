HC upholds PSA detention of alleged drug peddler

“The present case relates to the illicit trafficking of narcotic drugs along with other criminal activities. The menace of drugs is a serious threat to public health, safety and well-being of citizens at large,” a bench of Justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal said while dismissing plea filed by one Akash Kharka who according to the detaining authority remained a “threat to larger public interest despite the registration of the FIRs under IPC/RPC, NDPS Act, coupled with the fact that he had been arrested.” Even globally, the court said, the society is facing detrimental consequences of trafficking of drugs/drug abuse because it undermines the socio-economic and political stability of a nation. “Besides that, it also distorts the public order and the fabric of society as it is considered to be the originator for petty offences as well as heinous crimes such as smuggling of arms, ammunition and money laundering,” it added.

Underscoring that the drug trafficking leads to a constant threat to national security and sovereignty of the State by way of “narco-terrorism, the Court said: “Drug trafficking along with drug abuse, especially by younger generation, has continued to take a significant toll on valuable human lives and productive years of people around the globe.