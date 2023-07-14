HCMCT Manipal Hospital to conduct OPD for neurosurgery cancer

This initiative is aimed at providing the local community with access to high-quality medical care, especially for people suffering from cancer and neurological disorders like brain tumors, back and cervical pain. Renowned neurosurgeon Dr. Anurag Saxena and cancer specialist Dr. Anandi Pachaury from HCMCT Manipal Hospital, Delhi will be available.

Dr. Anurag Saxena, HOD and Consultant, Department of Neurosurgery, HCMCT Manipal Hospitals, Delhi said, “We are currently witnessing a lot of spine-related issues like chronic back pain among people of all age groups. Additionally, we are also witnessing problems like sciatica, chronic leg pain and difficulty in walking that need to be addressed at an early age. Apart from that, we are also getting cases of epilepsy and stress-related disease. It has been seen that these problems go undetected for years. In majority of the cases, these problems are not addressed and people tend to ignore the initial symptoms.