HC's directive regarding deciding bail plea under ULA(P) Act

A bench of Justice Sanjay Dhar said this while allowing a plea by the government against an order by Chief Judicial Magisterate CJM) Bandipora passed on August 8, 2018 whereby bail was granted to an accused in a FIR (59/2017) for offences under sections 13, 18 and 19 of ULA(P) Act registered with Police Station, Hajin.

The question of law before the Court to consider was whether a Judicial Magistrate has jurisdiction to entertain and decide a bail application in respect of offences under the provisions of ULA(P) Act when no Special Courts were designated under NIA Act.