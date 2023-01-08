Headmasters get SLA induction training

Srinagar, Jan 8: Another batch of recently appointed headmasters participated in a 10-day leadership program organized by the State Leadership Academy (SLA) of the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) Bemina here.
During the course of training experts spoke on topics including finance, bookkeeping, administrative issues, record maintenance, operating rules and procedures besides various other management-related topics. The speakers who shared their knowledge and experience included State Nodal Officer, SLA, Dr Fayaz Ahmad Bhat; Divisional Nodal Officer, SLA, Dr Rabia Naseem Mogul; senior academic officers namely Dr. Jan Mudasir Gul, Sheikh Gulzar Ahmad, Masood Ali, Riyaz Ahmad Dar, and Dr Saima Qadir, as well as Media In-Charge, SCERT, Farooq Shah.
Among others who spoke at the workshop included Principal BHSS, Soura, Mohammad Amin Beig and Senior Academic Officer, DIET Srinagar, Nusrat Geelani.
Specialists who spoke extensively about financial transactions, bookkeeping, maintaining records, and buying from the GeM portal were Ex-Joint Director, Finance, Mohamed Ashraf Malik, District Treasury Officer, Anantnag, Dr.Sajad Ahmad Wani besides chartered accountant, Mr Mohammed Iqbal, and Zahoor-ul-Islam from Securities and Exchange Board of India.