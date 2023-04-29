Health camp organised at GDC Khansahib

Budgam, Apr 29: The NSS unit of GDC Khansahib in collaboration with sub-district hospital Khansahib today organised a one-day free health camp within the college premises, here.
A team of doctors from the health department including a gynecologist Dr. Gazala Ali, physician Dr. Raja Zaman and a dentist Dr. Tamana provided consultations and conducted medical examinations of 102 students and staff members here.
The purpose of holding the camp was to sensitize students about a healthy life while not ignoring any symptoms that might result in long-term medical complications.
Earlier, the principal of the institution Dr. Nargis Bano gave a warm welcome to BMO Khansahib Dr. Arshid Hussain Qadri and his team; she appreciated their role in serving the masses with all sincerity and dedication.
At the end of the event Dr. Sajad Padder, NSS Programme Officer thanked the doctors for extending their cooperation in this noble endeavor.