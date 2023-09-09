Health camp organised in Srinagar

Srinagar, Sep 9: Safa Marwah Medical Centre conducted a free health camp at 90ft road Soura.
Free consultation, free investigation were conducted, free medicines were distributed as more than 500 patients turned up in this camp. A total of 8 specialists of various branches of medicine provided free consultation in the OPDs.
In the Camp free blood tests, ECG, BMD and many more screenings tests were done and free medicines were also provided. More than 500 patients from different parts of the Srinagar and adjoining areas visited the health camp. The doctors examined and treated the patients with the concerned ailments.
Mufti Khawar Managing Director of Safa Marwah said that the camp was well organised, taking care of all the minute details, and it received an overwhelming response from the public. “Some of the patients who needed further surgical intervention will be provided free treatment in the hospital under the Ayushman Bharat scheme. "
He also added that in the future, “we will be conducting these camps quite frequently.” Dr Nazira Farooq owner of Safa Marwah Medical Centre thanked the pharmaceutical companies and media for their support and contribution towards the success of this camp.