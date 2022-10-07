Health care schemes of Kashmir reviewed

Jammu, Oct 7: The Secretary, of Health and Medical Education (H&ME) Bhupinder Kumar today chaired a meeting at the Civil Secretariat to review the functioning of health sector in the Kashmir division.
During the meeting, various key performance of health indicators were discussed threadbare and all the Chief Medical Officers, Medical Superintendents of Kashmir division were directed to improve the public health delivery system in a holistic manner.
Director Health Services, Kashmir, Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Rather gave a brief presentation on the achievements and bottlenecks besides highlighting measures towards ensuring better public health delivery.
Secretary was apprised of various schemes and programs undertaken by the Directorate of Health Services Kashmir
The Secretary emphasized the need for devising a comprehensive healthcare delivery system wherein all the services such as preventive, diagnostic and curative services are provided to the needy so that out of pocket health expenditure is minimized.
He asked for extending drug dispensing under Health Management Information System/e-Aushadhi upto Sub Centre Level besides effectively implementing all the components of the system across health institutions of the UT. He directed the concerned to ensure that necessary training is imparted to doctors and nurses on palliative and geriatric care from all the districts.
Regarding quality healthcare services, the Secretary directed the officers to identify more such institutions which can apply for National Quality Assurance Standard Certification. He impressed upon them to utilize the approved funds for the infrastructure to the maximum besides ensuring follow up of DPRs of NABARD with the concerned District Development Commissioners.
Secretary appreciated the department of health kashmir for their excellent role during shri amarnaath ji yatra, Nasha mukhth Bharat Abhiyaan, Mental health programs and IEC activities being run by department of Health.
While reviewing the functioning of the National dialysis programme he expressed his dismay over less number of dialysis sessions being undertaken despite having a good number of machine's available and directed for improvement in the functioning of this programme for the benefit of patients.
He stressed on laying focus and ABDM and asked chief medical officers to improve its functioning within the next few days.
The secretary further laid stress on increasing the availability of Jan Ashudi drugs at hospitals and stressed on increasing the sales of these drugs in government hospitals. He said people must be made aware about the benefits of these affordable and quality medicines.
The meeting was attended by Director Health Services Kashmir, Chief Accounts Officer, Deputy Director Dentistry, Assistant Director Health Services Kashmir, besides Nodal Officers of Directorate of Health Services Kashmir including all CMOs & Medical Superintendents of all District Hospitals.