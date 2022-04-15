Health Deptt to utilise 500 abandoned school buildings as healthcare centres

“The teams of officers need to include members from the planning side as well as an expert, who will have physical inspection of school buildings to oversee suitability of these school buildings, so that these buildings can be used as government health care centers,” a department circular reads.

The Director Health Services Kashmir has instructed the teams to submit their report to the directorate within a period of five days “positively.”

Also, the Directorate of Health Services Jammu (DHSJ) has also received a list of around 245 buildings of government primary schools having zero enrollment which can be utilised to run the health institutes operating from rented accommodations across Jammu division.