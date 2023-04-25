Health, Education sectors to receive priority under developmental programme in Kulgam

While finalising the plan for the year 2023-24, education, health, power, skill development, agriculture, and allied sectors were prioritized.

During the meeting, it was informed that two blocks D.K.Marg and Manzgam of Kulgam district have been taken up under the Aspirational Block Development Programme based on 10 performance indicators covering various aspects of poverty, health, nutrition, education and basic infrastructure development of the concerned Block.