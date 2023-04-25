Health, Education sectors to receive priority under developmental programme in Kulgam

Kulgam, Apr 25: The District Development Commissioner (DDC) Kulgam, Dr. Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat today chaired a meeting of officers to review and finalize Aspirational Block Development Programme (ABDP) 2023-24.
While finalising the plan for the year 2023-24, education, health, power, skill development, agriculture, and allied sectors were prioritized.
During the meeting, it was informed that two blocks D.K.Marg and Manzgam of Kulgam district have been taken up under the Aspirational Block Development Programme based on 10 performance indicators covering various aspects of poverty, health, nutrition, education and basic infrastructure development of the concerned Block.
The programme aims to improve development in terms of various socio-economic parameters like education, health and well-being besides overall living conditions of the people.
During the meeting, the Aspirational panchayat plan from all 11 blocks was also discussed under which one panchayat from each block has been selected for holistic development.
Among others, the meeting was attended by ADDC Showkat Ahmad Rather, JDP Zahid Sajjad, ACD Mohammad Imran Khan, CMO, CEO, CHO, DSHO and other district, sectoral officers.