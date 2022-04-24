Health Mela in Budgam | Hundreds of people examined, provided free medicines

Budgam, Apr 23: Hundreds of patients were screened and provided with free medicine during a daylong Health Mela held at Girls Higher Secondary School Ompora in Budgam.
Organised by Block Medical Office Budgam, the Ayushman Bharat Health Mela was jointly inaugurated by President Municipal Council Budgam, Mehraj-u- din Dar and Additional District Development Commissioner Budgam, Dr Akramullah Tak.
The duo also inspected different medical stalls and interacted with staff and patients to take on spot appraisal of health care facilities being provided to the latter.
Speaking on the occasion, the ADDC said that the aim of these Health Melas is to aware people about all government health related schemes and ensure benefits of these schemes reach the maximum number of people in the district.
He said that the health department has also roped in various other departments including Food Safety, Ayush and Youth Service and Sports Budgam for mass awareness on nutritious food, Yoga and other health beneficial training and exercises for the general public.
He said that through these medical stalls, people not only are being screened by the doctors and being provided free medicine but also being given awareness regarding all health related schemes.
The ADDC further appealed to the general public to register under these health schemes including Ayushman Bharat, Golden Card to avail Rs. 5 lac health insurance cover per annum and treatment benefits at both government and empanelled private hospitals free of cost.
At medical stalls, doctors conducted health check- ups of hundreds of patients for Gynae, ENT, Eye, Child Health specialty, dermatology, general medicine, ortho, mental health, dental and other stalls health related issues established on the occasion.
The patients also availed free medicine at first aid counter, child vaccination, while facilities like family welfare, Ayush, RBSK, RNTCP were also provided to the general public.
Speaking on the occasion, CMO Budgam, Dr Tajamul Hussain Khan lauded the role of the medical fraternity for doing tremendous work in the field of medicine in the district.
He said that these Health Melas serve a big purpose as health care facilities are taken to the doorsteps of the patients. The CMO said that here basic investigation of patients and registration is conducted and advised for further treatment including surgery if required.
He said these camps are being held in each medical block of the district to boost our healthcare system.
On the occasion, Asha Workers and students from different schools presented a variety of cultural programmes and skits to raise awareness on family planning, drug abuse and Covid- 19 elimination.
On the occasion, the Designated Food Safety Officer, Budgam, Yameen Ul Nabi gave awareness on food fortification and nutritious food consumption and sensitized people about the health hazards of aggressive use of salt, sugar and oil in daily food items.
Raising awareness on the importance of daily exercises, the Ayush team demonstrated various skills and imparted training to the gathering, important for strong health.
During his vote of thanks, BMO Budgam, Dr, AG Raina deliberated about all health related schemes including JSY JSSK, ANC beneficiaries, RBSK, COB, NCD, Ayushman Bharat Sehat, RNTCT and family welfare, free contraceptive method on the occasion.
Among others, Principal GHSS Ompora, ZEO Budgam, AD Ayush, DIO, YSS Officer, senior medicos and others were also present on the occasion.