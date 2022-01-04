Health officers asked not to leave stations as MET issues weather warning in Kashmir
Srinagar Jan 4: Director Health Services Kashmir on Tuesday asked the health officers in the valley not to leave their respective stations to deal with any emergency situation that may arise due to the prevalent inclement weather conditions.
A circular issued by the DHSK in this regard, asked the concerned Chief Medical Officers, Block Medical Officers and Medical Superintendents to ensure that health care facilities in their respective jurisdictions do not get hampered due to bad weather.
The health officers have also been asked to put in place necessary heating arrangements at the health facilities and make sure that the roads leading to the hospitals are cleared from snow and tyres of ambulances are fitted with chains to negotiate slippery road conditions.
The Srinagar office of the Meteorological Department on Tuesday issued an 'orange alert’ in Kashmir saying the prevalent rains and snowfall are expected to intensify in coming days.
In view of the impending bad weather, the MET office urged people not to venture out on avalanche and landslide prone areas, unless extremely necessary.
“Keep power/light back up( in case of power failure),” the MET office said in the handout while urging motorists to drive "very slowly and in low gear while driving on snow bound area.”