Healthcare facilities reviewed at CHC Sheeri

Bandipora, Oct 5: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Baramulla, Dr. Syed Sehrish Asgar today visited the Community Health Centre (CHC) Sheeri to take stock of healthcare facilities being provided to the patients.
Apart from inspecting various wards and sections of the CHC, Dr. Sehrish enquired about the availability of medicines, diagnostics and other facilities in the hospital.
Interacting with the patients and their attendants, the DC enquired about their wellbeing and the facilities being provided to them and also listened to their issues and demands.
The DC enjoined upon the entire medical and paramedical staff to serve the patients with utmost dedication and sincerity so that they are made feel comfortable while receiving treatment.
Dr Sehrish also reiterated the district administration’s commitment to provide requisite quality healthcare facilities to the people.