Healthcare system needs urgent augmentation: AAP

Srinagar, Dec 26: Aam Aadmi Party’s general secretary of Kupwara district, Fayaz Karnahi on Monday said that healthcare system of Jammu and Kashmir needs urgent augmentation as doctors are conducting surgical procedures under torch light that is enough to show poor state of affairs.
In a presser, General Secretary of AAP from Kupwara, Fayaz Karnahi said that healthcare sector is one of the pivotal sector in Jammu and Kashmir as of any other society but poor state of this important sector is an unfortunate aspect that needs to be looked on concerned mode.