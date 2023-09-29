Healthy strides: Kashmir’s unique event inspires a shift in sedentary lifestyle

Srinagar, Sep 29: On the occasion of World Heart Day, a distinctive run took place in Srinagar to promote heart health awareness and educate the youth about the benefits of a healthy lifestyle.
The Kashmir Runners Club organised an awareness run, themed “Use Heart, Know Heart,” which emphasised the critical need for preventing heart disease, especially among young individuals grappling with drug abuse and sedentary lifestyles.
The run commenced from Iqbal Park in Raj Bagh and concluded at Lal Chowk, covering a significant distance within the city.
Dr Irfan Ahmad, a cardiologist and the publicity secretary of the Kashmir Runners Club, explained the importance of the event, stating, “Today’s run is for the heart. It is an awareness initiative as we have observed a significant rise in heart attack incidents among youngsters in Kashmir.”
“Just a few years ago, it was rare to find heart disease patients below the age of 60, but in the past five years, we have witnessed patients admitted with heart attacks below the age of 40, even below 30. This is primarily attributed to lifestyle factors, sedentary living, and fast food consumption. The graph of heart disease is showing an upward trend, and we aim to inform people about maintaining a healthy heart.”
Running, a cornerstone of a heart-healthy lifestyle, played a central role in this initiative. Club members pledged to run 10 kilometers on the day to raise awareness about heart health. Regular physical activity, such as running, has been scientifically proven to strengthen the heart, improve cardiovascular health, and reduce the risk of heart disease.
The event garnered attention due to the alarming increase in heart diseases among the younger population. Sedentary habits, unhealthy dietary choices, and heightened stress levels have contributed to a worrying trend of heart issues in young adults. The “Use Heart, Know Heart” run aimed to tackle this growing concern by encouraging young participants to embrace heart-healthy habits, understand the importance of early detection, and safeguard their hearts for a healthier future.
The awareness run received a boost from prominent figures. Joint Secretary of J&K Sports Council, Muzaffar Hussain, flagged off the event, and Director of Health Services Kashmir, Dr. Mushtaq Ahmad, distributed prizes and certificates to participants. It served as a potent reminder that adopting an active lifestyle can significantly contribute to overall heart well-being.
As World Heart Day continues to resonate globally, the unique run in Srinagar stands as a local testament to the importance of prioritizing heart health, especially among the younger generation, and working towards a future with fewer heart-related ailments.