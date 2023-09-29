Healthy strides: Kashmir’s unique event inspires a shift in sedentary lifestyle

The Kashmir Runners Club organised an awareness run, themed “Use Heart, Know Heart,” which emphasised the critical need for preventing heart disease, especially among young individuals grappling with drug abuse and sedentary lifestyles.

The run commenced from Iqbal Park in Raj Bagh and concluded at Lal Chowk, covering a significant distance within the city.

Dr Irfan Ahmad, a cardiologist and the publicity secretary of the Kashmir Runners Club, explained the importance of the event, stating, “Today’s run is for the heart. It is an awareness initiative as we have observed a significant rise in heart attack incidents among youngsters in Kashmir.”