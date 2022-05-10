Bitta Karate case: Case adjourned as govt ‘fails’ to provide security to petitioner’s lawyer

The case was supposed to be heard today in the court of First Additional Sessions Judge-Srinagar. However, advocate Utsav Bains appearing for Tickoo's family sought adjournment of the hearing citing security reasons, news agency KNT reported.

The adjournment came after Bains in a letter to First Additional Sessions Judge-Srinagar, claimed that he left back for Delhi from Srinagar Airport after he was not provided security.



The letter reads that as "no security was provided to Advocate Utsav Bains by Jammu & Kashmir Police today in spite of orders by Hon’ble Supreme Court of India, the learned advocate has to unfortunately, return back to Delhi after landing at the Srinagar Airport today at 9 am.”