Bitta Karate case: Case adjourned as govt ‘fails’ to provide security to petitioner’s lawyer

Srinagar, May 10: A Sessions Court in Srinagar on Tuesday adjourned the hearing on a plea against former militant Farooq Ahmed Dar alias Bitta Karate in the alleged murder of Kashmiri Pandit Satish Tickoo after the lawyer appearing for the petitioner claimed that J&K Police didn’t provide him security despite Supreme Court directions.
The case was supposed to be heard today in the court of First Additional Sessions Judge-Srinagar. However, advocate Utsav Bains appearing for Tickoo's family sought adjournment of the hearing citing security reasons, news agency KNT reported.
The adjournment came after Bains in a letter to First Additional Sessions Judge-Srinagar, claimed that he left back for Delhi from Srinagar Airport after he was not provided security.
The letter reads that as "no security was provided to Advocate Utsav Bains by Jammu & Kashmir Police today in spite of orders by Hon’ble Supreme Court of India, the learned advocate has to unfortunately, return back to Delhi after landing at the Srinagar Airport today at 9 am.”
“It is requested to your lordship to please adjourn today’s hearing in Criminal Revision No 138 of 2022 in the interest of justice,” concludes the letter.
Pertinently, the trial proceedings against former Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front Commander had begun nearly after 31 years following a plea filed by the Pandit family of Satish Tickoo.
Advocate Utsav Bains had filed the application on behalf of the family of Satish Kumar Tickoo in Srinagar Sessions Court for status reports of all the FIRs registered against Farooq Ahmed Dar alias Bitta Karate- who has already been bailed out by the Supreme Court of India.
Earlier, on 24 July 2017, the Supreme Court of India had dismissed a plea filed by the Kashmiri Pandit NGO ‘Roots in Kashmir’ saying it is difficult to hold any probe and collect evidence on incidents that are more than 27 years old after the migration of Kashmiri Pandits from valley.