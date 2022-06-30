Heat wave grips Kashmir

Srinagar: Heat wave continued to grip Kashmir while interestingly Srinagar was hotter than Jammu on Thursday even as Meteorological Department has predicted further rise in temperatures from next week.
MeT officials said that Srinagar recorded 34.2 degrees Celsius day temperature while Jammu recorded 34 degrees Celsius.
Most of the places in Kashmir including Srinagar are presently reeling under severe heat wave.
There is a possibility of respite from the heat wave on Friday as the weather is likely to be cloudy, MeT officials said.
“It ( high temperatures) is not unusual and it happens in June every year,” MeT Director, Sonam Lotus told Greater Kashmir. “From next week temperatures will again rise and it can touch as high as 36 degrees C,” Lotus added.
He said that there is "every possibility of light to moderate rain spells for next four days in Jammu as well as Kashmir,"
“After the spell is over the mercury will start rising again,” Lotus added.
MeT officials on Thursday morning said that monsoon had arrived in plains of Jammu. “From today onwards, expect frequent showers, at times, intense in Jammu region especially in morning hours,” the MeT officials said. “Rain in spells not continuous, especially in morning hours is likely till July 5”
They said, the day temperature was over 0.2°C higher than Wednesday and 5.1°C above the normal for this time of the season. They said it also remained the third highest in the last 12 years in Srinagar.
On June 9, 2021 Srinagar recorded 34.7°C. The highest June temperature in Srinagar in the last 12 years was 35°C recorded on June 3, 2018. The highest ever June temperature in Srinagar was 37.8°C , recorded on June 29, 1978.
MeT officials said Qazigund recorded a maximum of 31.9°C against 32.5°C on the previous day. The temperature was 4.2°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir.
Pahalgam, they said, recorded a maximum of 29.2°C against 28.9°C on the previous day. The temperature was 4.4°C above normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir during this time of the season.
Kokernag recorded 30.9°C against 31.7°C on the previous day. It was 3.6°C above normal for the place in south Kashmir during this time of the season, they said.
MeT officials said Gulmarg in north Kashmir recorded a maximum of 24.2°C against 24.0°C on the previous night, the official said. While 20.6°C is normal for the world famous skiing resort during this time of the season, the official said that the temperature was 3.6°C above normal for the famous place in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.
With overnight monsoon rainfall, Jammu recorded a maximum of 31.7°C against 38.1°C on the previous night, the official said.
The temperature was 4.6°C below normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said. Banihal recorded a maximum of 28.8°C, Batote 25.4°C, Katra 27.4°C while Bhadarwah had a minimum of 32.7°C, the official said.