Heat wave grips Kashmir

Srinagar: Heat wave continued to grip Kashmir while interestingly Srinagar was hotter than Jammu on Thursday even as Meteorological Department has predicted further rise in temperatures from next week.

MeT officials said that Srinagar recorded 34.2 degrees Celsius day temperature while Jammu recorded 34 degrees Celsius.

Most of the places in Kashmir including Srinagar are presently reeling under severe heat wave.

There is a possibility of respite from the heat wave on Friday as the weather is likely to be cloudy, MeT officials said.