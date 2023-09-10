Heatwave grips Srinagar, other parts of Kashmir Valley

Srinagar, Sep 10: Heatwave gripped Srinagar and other parts of Kashmir on Sunday even as Meteorological Department has predicted dry weather for next one week.
Heatwave continued to grip Kashmir with Srinagar recording 32.9 degrees Celsius. The temperature was 4.7 degrees above normal, MeT officials said here.
They said that Qazigund recorded 32.4 degrees Celsius, 5.9 above normal, health resort of Phalgam in Anantnag district recorded 27.8 degrees Celsius, , Kupwara in north Kashmir recorded 31.5 degrees Celsius, Kokernag 31.5 degrees Celsius, 6.1 above normal ski-resort of Gulmarg recorded 24.0 degree Celsius while as Jammu recorded 31.0 degrees Celcius.
FORCAST
Mainly Clear in Kashmir and Partly cloudy in Jammu region. Outlook for next one week (11-17th Sept), mainly clear and dry. overall, there’s no forecast of any major rain/snowfall for next 1week.
“A brief spell of light rain/(Snow over higher reaches) at isolated places can’t be ruled out on certain days, in Jammu region, although chances are less,” MeT officials said here.
About tempertures they said that above normal temperatures in both regions. “Same likely to continue for a week,” MeT officials said adding that heat wave reported at plains of Kashmir, Qazigund & Kokernag.
Rainfall Scenario in J&K July: Excess Rainfall in both regions Aug: Deficit Rainfall in both regions Sept: Deficit Rainfall in both Regions. Advisory: Favorable weather for: 1. Harvesting of Crops. 2. Expedition & other outdoor activities.
Independent Weather Forecaster, Faizan Arif said that record-breaking heat wave conditions hit Kashmir on Sunday as the maximum temperature was above normal at maximum places.
He said Srinagar today recorded highest maximum temperature recorded in September since 2005. “The previous highest temperature was recorded at 33.4 degrees Celsius on 06 September 2005 while the all-time record is 35.0 degree Celsius on 18 September 1934,” he said adding that ski-resort of Gulmarg also recorded the hottest day in September after a gap of 14 years as the mercury settled at 24.0 degrees Celsius, which is 4.9 degrees Celsius above normal.
The previous record in the month of September at Gulmarg was 24.4 degree Celsius on 27 September 2009 while the all-time record was 26.0 degrees Celsius on 03 September 2005.