Heatwave grips Srinagar, other parts of Kashmir Valley

Rainfall Scenario in J&K July: Excess Rainfall in both regions Aug: Deficit Rainfall in both regions Sept: Deficit Rainfall in both Regions. Advisory: Favorable weather for: 1. Harvesting of Crops. 2. Expedition & other outdoor activities.

Independent Weather Forecaster, Faizan Arif said that record-breaking heat wave conditions hit Kashmir on Sunday as the maximum temperature was above normal at maximum places.

He said Srinagar today recorded highest maximum temperature recorded in September since 2005. “The previous highest temperature was recorded at 33.4 degrees Celsius on 06 September 2005 while the all-time record is 35.0 degree Celsius on 18 September 1934,” he said adding that ski-resort of Gulmarg also recorded the hottest day in September after a gap of 14 years as the mercury settled at 24.0 degrees Celsius, which is 4.9 degrees Celsius above normal.

The previous record in the month of September at Gulmarg was 24.4 degree Celsius on 27 September 2009 while the all-time record was 26.0 degrees Celsius on 03 September 2005.