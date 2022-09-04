Heavy rainfall causes flash flood at Seri Khawaja

Poonch: Heavy rainfall on Sunday evening caused flash flood in Seri Khawaja village area of Poonch with some four wheeler vehicles also got stuck in flood water.
Local said that on Sunday afternoon heavy rainfall started in the area which continued till leaving hours resulting flash flood in water channels of the area and one of the main water channel witnessed a severe rise in water level.
There was flash flood in the area and agriculture land also got damaged while a few four wheeler vehicles that were parked at a kacha road in the area got stuck in flash flood water.
They however said that no loss of life took place in this flash flood.