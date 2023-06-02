Heavy rains, hailstorm wreak havoc in Bandipora

They said hails and heavy rains wreaked havoc in parts of the main town, Aloosa, Kehenusa, Papchan, Ashentengoo, Gamroo, Quil Muqam, Malangam, Binlipora and other parts.

Orchardist Rafiq Ahamd from Quil said that the hail almost continued for twenty minutes and it has damaged crops mostly apple which is very small in size at this time of the season.

Locals in plains and other peripheral town areas said the drains overflowed due to the heavy rains.

Officials said they were estimating damages to the crop in the district due to the hailstorm.