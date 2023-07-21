Heavy rains trigger flashfloods, mudslides in Kangan

The heavy spell of rainfall on Friday caused flashfloods and mudslides in Khanan village which damaged roads and standing crops. The locals alleged that the breach in one of the irrigation canals passing through the area inundated the area. However there was no loss of life in the incident. Locals have urged the administration to act and restore the road so that people don't face any hardships. They also urged the administration to assess the damage caused by the flashfloods and take measures in this regard.