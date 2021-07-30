Heavy rains trigger flood-like situation in Ganderbal

Ganderbal, July 30: A heavy spell of rainfall on Friday caused a flood-like situation in Gutlibagh and Nunner areas of Ganderbal district in central Kashmir.

As per reports, the heavy rains triggered flashfloods in Gutlibagh area of Ganderbal on Friday resulting in an overflow in a local irrigation canal which subsequently resulted in a flood like situation in Nunner area downstream along the Srinagar-Kargil highway.

Eyewitness told Greater Kashmir that the flashflood water entered into many residential houses and inundated roads and agricultural fields in the area.