Heavy snowfall hits power supply across Kashmir

Srinagar, Feb 23: The overnight heavy snowfall across Kashmir has caused major damage to power transmission infrastructure disrupting power supply to most of the areas in the valley.
"Heavy damage reported to power infrastructure across Kashmir division. Despite the continued bad weather and low temperature, the field teams are on job for early restoration of power supply, " a spokesperson of the Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited said this morning.
As per the KPDCL, due to overnight heavy snowfall, a number of trees were uprooted and fell on 11KV feeder resulting in disruption of power Supply in many areas even as the field staff is on job for early restoration of power supply.
News agency KNO while quoting Chief Engineer of Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDCL), Aijaz Ahmad Dar reported that the heavy snowfall has caused "at least 60 per cent" damage to the transmission system.
Dar said men and machinery have been pressed to restore the electricity adding the restoration process is likely to be completed by 02:00pm this afternoon.