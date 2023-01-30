Heavy snowfall throws life out of gear in Ganderbal

Ganderbal, Jan 30: Life was thrown out of gear in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Monday as most areas of the district received moderate to heavy snowfall.
Famous tourist destination Sonamarg received over 3 ft of snow, while Gagengar, Kullan, Gund, Surfraw, Kangan, Wangath received near 1-2 ft and other others 6-8 inches of snow disrupting the normal life here. The heavy snowfall started Sunday evening and continued till late Monday evening resulting in the closure of the road leading to Sonamarg. The snow accumulation also disrupted the traffic movement on the Kangan-Sonamarg road.
In many areas the electricity and water supply got affected. Locals from some higher rural areas complained that the roads remained blocked with snow causing inconvenience to them.
Meanwhile the officials said that the field staff of all departments have been directed to remain alert. They said that priority will be to clear main roads leading to hospitals.
They said that the restoration of power supply is in full swing.