Heavy to very heavy snow expected in J&K as weatherman issues red alert

Srinagar, Jan 8: Weatherman on Friday issued a red alert for heavy to very heavy snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir.
Amid the ongoing fresh snowfall in the valley, the Indian Meteorological Department, in a statement predicted further increase in rain/snow intensity as the day progresses with main intensity of heavy to very heavy rain/snow during today night and tomorrow on Saturday.
“There would be gradual improvement from January 9th Morning onwards in J&K, " the IMD said.
The Srinagar office warned the weather system may affect surface and air transportation, mainly on Saturday.
“It may cause avalanche/landslide in vulnerable spots,” it said while urging people not to venture in avalanche prone areas, follow traffic advisory seriously as well as maintain proper ventilation of their rooms.