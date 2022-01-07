Kashmir

Heavy to very heavy snow expected in J&K as weatherman issues red alert

The Srinagar office warned the weather system may affect surface and air transportation, mainly on Saturday.
A view of fresh snowfall in north Kashmir. Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir
Srinagar, Jan 8: Weatherman on Friday issued a red alert for heavy to very heavy snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir.

Amid the ongoing fresh snowfall in the valley, the Indian Meteorological Department, in a statement predicted further increase in rain/snow intensity as the day progresses with main intensity of heavy to very heavy rain/snow during today night and tomorrow on Saturday.

“There would be gradual improvement from January 9th Morning onwards in J&K, " the IMD said.

The Srinagar office warned the weather system may affect surface and air transportation, mainly on Saturday.

“It may cause avalanche/landslide in vulnerable spots,” it said while urging people not to venture in avalanche prone areas, follow traffic advisory seriously as well as maintain proper ventilation of their rooms.

