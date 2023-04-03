HED orders reshuffle of 4 GDC Principals

Srinagar, Apr 3: The Higher Education Department (HED) on Monday ordered transfers and postings of four Government Degree Colleges (GDC) Principals in Kashmir.
In a separate order, the HED also assigned charge of Nodal Principal for Kashmir division colleges to the Principal Amar Singh College Srinagar.
As per the order issued by the Principal Secretary HED Alok Kumar, Principal Islamia College of Science and Commerce (ICSC) Prof Sheikh Aijaz Bashir has been posted as Principal Amar Singh College Srinagar. He has also been designated as Nodal Principal for Kashmir division colleges.
Also, Principal, Sri Pratap (SP) College Prof. Khurshid Ahmad Khan has been transferred and posted as Principal, ICSC while Principal GDC Hyderpora Ghulam Jeelani Qureshi has been transferred and posted as Principal SP College here.
Principal GDC Kulgam Prof Manzoor Ahmad Lone has been transferred and posted as Principal GDC Hyderpora Srinagar.