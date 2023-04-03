HED orders reshuffle of 4 GDC Principals

In a separate order, the HED also assigned charge of Nodal Principal for Kashmir division colleges to the Principal Amar Singh College Srinagar.

As per the order issued by the Principal Secretary HED Alok Kumar, Principal Islamia College of Science and Commerce (ICSC) Prof Sheikh Aijaz Bashir has been posted as Principal Amar Singh College Srinagar. He has also been designated as Nodal Principal for Kashmir division colleges.