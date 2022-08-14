Heightened security ahead of Independence Day in Kashmir

The main Independence Day flag hoisting and parade will be presided over by Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha who will attend the main function at the Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket stadium in Srinagar city.



Drones, sniffer dogs and hi-tech electronic surveillance gadgetry will augment the human security provided by the local police and the paramilitary forces who have been deployed in strength at and around the venue of the main function.



Policemen in civvies have been deployed to keep vigil around the parade venue and also at other sensitive locations and security installations.