Heightened security ahead of Republic Day in Kashmir

All the high rise buildings around the parade venue have been taken over by sharpshooters of the security forces.

Policemen in civvies have been deployed around the venue to keep a close watch on any suspicious movement.

Makeshift drop gates, mobile checkposts, sniffer dogs and area domination exercises by the security forces are some of the major arrangements visible on the ground.

Drones have been deployed to provide aerial surveillance to the security forces.