HEIs progressing rapidly across J&K: Kansal

Kansal made these comments while addressing a large gathering of students and faculty members after inaugurating State of Art Sports infrastructure including Volley Ball complex, Double Storey Table Tennis Hall and Gymnasium at Govt. College of Education, M A Road here.Speaking on the occasion, the Principal Secretary complimented the college Administration, staff and students for Securing Grade “A” in NAAC assessment and impressed upon the management to initiate the process of achieving Autonomous Status for the college. He assured all support for development of infrastructure, up-gradation of auditorium and other related services in the college and asked the teacher to develop the character of nation building among students and inculcate the values of nationalism among them.