Held protest in Jammu: Congress

The peaceful protestors raised slogans “ Lok Tantar pe Hamla Band Karo, Rahul Gandhi Age Bharo Ham Tumare Sath Hain “ besides in favour of Sonia Gandhi, Congress President Kharge Priyanka Gandhi and others and declared that they shall not allow the Constitution and the democracy to be weakened, the press release added.

Speaking on the occasion senior Congress leader Thakur Balwan Singh (ex-MLA) lashed out at the government for its “vendetta politics and the BJP for serious assault on the constitution and the democracy during its regime.” “The disqualification of Rahul Gandhi is an attempt to gag the voice of the opposition in the parliament but the BJP should know that the voice of people and the voice of Congress party and Rahul Gandhi cannot be suppressed and it will be raised more vociferously in the streets of the country,” he added.