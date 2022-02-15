Help Desk for Women inaugurated at Police Station Lar

Srinagar, Feb 15: In order to help women in distress or facing harassment or any kind of abuse or violence, Police today inaugurated the Women’s Help Desk at Police Station Lar.
On the occasion, SSP Ganderbal Nikhil Borkar inaugurated Women Help Desk at Police Station Lar. He was accompanied by ASP Ganderbal Feroz Yehya and other officers of the district.
“The help desk is aimed to respond to all such calls made by the women who are victims of domestic violence. Due to the growing incidents of domestic violence arising out of issues between the married couples in the valley demands an immediate redressal mechanism,” police said in a statement.
Speaking on the occasion, SSP Ganderbal said that “Police is increasing its legal assistance and help to women victims by opening Women Help Desks with the aim to serve the womenfolk legally. Crime against the women will be dealt by women officers/officials in these help desks which will definitely provide an opportunity to the womenfolk of the respective areas to approach police regarding the crime against them and express their grievances more comfortably.”