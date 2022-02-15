Help Desk for Women inaugurated at Police Station Lar

On the occasion, SSP Ganderbal Nikhil Borkar inaugurated Women Help Desk at Police Station Lar. He was accompanied by ASP Ganderbal Feroz Yehya and other officers of the district.

“The help desk is aimed to respond to all such calls made by the women who are victims of domestic violence. Due to the growing incidents of domestic violence arising out of issues between the married couples in the valley demands an immediate redressal mechanism,” police said in a statement.