Help pours in for Handwara specially abled teenager

Kupwara: A day after Greater Kashmir carried news report of a Handwara disabled teenager who walks four kilometers on just one leg to reach school and back home, several persons, Non Governmental Organizations (NGOs) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have come forward for his help.
Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Srinagar based PRO after taking whereabouts of Parvaiz has approached his family for help.
Khursheed Ahmad who teaches Parvaiz at Government High School Nowgam said that he received a call from PRO CRPF.
“The said official sought his details and assured full help from CRPF.“
"This disabled boy would be treated at Chandigarh, for that we need consent from family,” he added.
Khursheed said that following the call from PRO CRPF, a team of CRPF from Handwara visited school and took all necessary details of Parvaiz.
Meanwhile locals and father of Parvaiz are really overwhelmed for the cooperation and seriousness of CRPF with regard to his treatment.
Other than CRPF, several NGOs and individuals have come forward for his help.