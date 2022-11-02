Helper dead, driver among 2 injured after JCB skids off road in Ganderbal

Gandarbal, Nov 02: A conductor of a JCB died while its driver and another person were injured after it skidded off the road at Kokran Bridge on Zoji La in Central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Wednesday.

Quoting an official, news agency Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reported that a JCB skidded off the road when it was coming from Kargil toward Sonamarg today afternoon.