Helper dead, driver injured after truck hits utility pole in Srinagar

Srinagar, Apr 29: A helper died while the driver was injured after a truck hit a utility pole in Shalteng area of Srinagar on Saturday evening.
An official told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer that a truck hit the pole at Shalteng chowk due to which its helper received an electric shock.
He said that the helper was shifted to JVC hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival. “The condition of the driver is said to be stable”.
He has been identified as Kala, a resident of Punjab. Meanwhile, police have taken cognisance of the incident.