HG units of Kashmir gear up for any exigency in case of heavy snowfall, road blockade

Srinagar, Dec 31: Continuing with its endeavor to provide possible assistance in case of natural calamities, the Home Guard (HG) units of Kashmir have been advised to gear up for any exigency occurring on account of heavy snowfall and road blockade thereof wherein their services may be required, an official press release said.

The HG units of Kashmir supervised by Divisional Commandant Home Guards Kashmir Firdous Iqbal have rendered all possible assistance to all concerned offices/agencies particularly DDMA and District Police during 2021 also.