Hideout busted, arms, ammunition recovered in Handwara: Police

A police officer said that during a search operation at Wadder Bala by Army 21RR, Handwara Police and CRPF 92 Bn, a hideout of arms and ammunition was busted.

He said that arms and ammunition recovered from the site include 2 AK-47, 1 AK-56, 16 AK Magazines, 328 AK rounds, 1 pistol, 2 pistol magazines, 3 pistol rounds, 1 UGBL and 4 UGBL rounds.