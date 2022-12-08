High Court cancels ongoing recruitment tests for posts of junior engineer, sub-inspector by JKSSB

Srinagar, Dec 08: The Jammu Kashmir High Court on Thursday set aside and cancelled the examination conducted by the JKSSB for the posts of junior engineer (Civil) Jal Shakti Department and sub-inspector of Jammu and Kashmir Police. The JKSSB had awarded the contract to conduct the examination to an organization which has previously facilitated malpractices in public examinations.

Quoting the order, news agency Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reported that the high court also directed the government to constitute a high-level committee headed not less than by a retired high court judge to enquire into the conduct of JKSSB.

The court directed the government to conduct enquire into the brazen irregularities by JKSSB and appropriate action be initiated against those found guilty.