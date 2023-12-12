High Court closes PIL on inquiry into induction of SPOs as constables

Srinagar, Dec 12: The High Court of J&K and Ladakh closed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) that had sought an inquiry into the induction of Special Police Officers (SPOs) as constables in the cadres of Police Department from 2018 upto March, 2020.

The PIL had also sought a probe by the Central Bureau into the appointments of the SPOs as Constables for this period. The petitioner had alleged that the appointments were “illegal”.

Closing the PIL, a division bench of Chief Justice N. Kotiswar Singh and Justice Moksha Khajuria Kazmi said: “In the order dated 03.02.2021, this Court has observed that on perusal of the petition, allegations were found to be vague and the petitioner has also not disclosed his credentials properly.

While the court held that Mawa was accordingly granted one month’s time to file a better affidavit in support of the petition, it said: “However, despite deferring the matter on a number of occasions, needful has not been done”.

Furthermore, the Court observed that the matter pertained to selection and appointment of SPOs as Constables, thus, falls in the realm of service jurisprudence as already observed by it in an order dated 03.06.2022”. “It has not been pleaded how the selection and appointment of SPOs as Constables are illegal and whether any questionable method has been adopted, which would render these appointments illegal.”

Moreover, the court said that none of the beneficiaries had been impleaded( made party) saying “though they would have a right to be heard in the event any adverse order is to be passed by this Court.

“Under the circumstances, we are of the opinion that this PIL can be closed with liberty to the petitioner to approach this Court again with better particulars,” the bench said and closed the PIL.