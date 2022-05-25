High Court grants bail to PDP leader Waheed Parra

Srinagar, May 25: PDP youth leader Waheed-ur-Rehman Parra walked out of jail after one-and-a-half- years on Wednesday after he was granted bail by the High Court.
Parra’s lawyer Shariq Reyaz said the High Court set aside the order of the trial court while granting bail to the PDP leader.
“[I] had the onerous duty to lead his defence and argue his bail appeal. Waheed walks out after more than a year in custody,” Reyaz said in a tweet.
Parra was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on 25 November 2020 for his alleged links with Hizb-ul-Mujahideen outfit.