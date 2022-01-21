High Court notice to J&K govt on plea demanding fresh inquiry into journalist Mudassir Ali's death

According to news agency GNS, a bench of Justice Mohammad Akram Chowdhary while hearing a petition filed by Mussadir Ali’s brother, Jehangir Ali, issued notice returnable within four weeks, to J&K government through Commissioner Secretary Health and Medical Education Department, Director Health Services Kashmir, Deputy DHSK and Expert Committee through its Head, Dr Abdul Rashid Najjar.

Jehangir has sought directions to quash an Enquiry Report submitted to the DHSK by his deputy on 22 December 2020

“The (officials) be directed to conduct fresh enquiry in the matter in view of the guidelines laid down by the Supreme Court in Jacob Mathew vs State of Punjab reported in (2005) 6 SCC 1,” Jehangir has submitted.

“The (officials) be directed to give a clear finding with respect to the fact whether the conduct of the doctor, administrative staff and the ambulance team amounted to medical negligence in the given facts and circumstances of the case.”